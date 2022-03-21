Re: “Sleep experts say Senate has it wrong: Standard time, not daylight saving, should be permanent” March 18, Nation & World]:

An enthusiastic yes to your reprinted Washington Post article quoting sleep experts who recommend sticking with standard time year-round. This is also consistent with a poll I have seen. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine couches this recommendation in terms of human compatibility with the “intrinsic circadian rhythm.” For the rest of us, our opinion is simply based on common sense.

Our society has spent decades evolving optimum start times for our school and work, and for our after-work activities. Why should a bunch of lawmakers or bureaucrats artificially adjust our times, either temporary or permanent, because they “know better”? If people had the consensus to adjust their activities to a different time, they would simply do so and start their school, work, etc., at that time.

Daylight saving time, either temporary or permanent, simply makes us gradually evolve to adjusting our schedules to get back to our natural preferences. The do-gooders edict to make us move the hands of the clock defies common sense. It is like trying to make our blankets longer by cutting a section off the bottom and sewing it back on the top.

Bob Vos, Auburn