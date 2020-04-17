Re: “Dreaded ‘spring forward’ to daylight saving time is here again — even though Washington lawmakers voted to keep it year-round” [March 6, Northwest]:
Permanently retaining daylight saving time has been previously approved by our state’s Legislature, signed off by our governor and supported by our federal representatives in D.C.
While I realize there are far more pressing issues, isn’t this an easy fix that is benign enough to get approval on — before we turn back the clocks this fall? It would be nice to have a small win right now.
Michael Goldenkranz, Seattle
