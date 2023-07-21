Re: “It’s easier to find a Prius than a date in Seattle” [July 15, Opinion]:

To My Take essay writer Allie Roodman: It’s not a bad thing. She (though 30 years old) can’t find Mr. Right even with dating apps.

In 1973, I was 27 without even the internet and wondering if the right gal was ever going to “show up.” There had been several serious relationships and a couple of engagements only to discover that “it just wasn’t going to work out.” Each engagement amicably dissolved (got the rings back). Some didn’t/couldn’t adapt to my Navy career’s comings and goings; others just “didn’t fit.” Such is life in the armed forces. I’d start a relationship then get underway for weeks or deploy or transfer stations.

Finally, I happened to meet a lady Navy ensign one morning and now we, who are both retired Navy, will celebrate our 50th in December. Many acquaintances and classmates have suffered divorces. We’ve had several serious sessions in marriage counseling. We knew that marriage, even to a soul mate, takes work. I was a Riverine combat vet prior to our meeting.

There is no perfect match. It helped that we both came from military families. Thankfully, Roodman is exercising discretion until the right person comes along.

Mike Morrissey, Snohomish