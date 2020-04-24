Re: “Electric utilities and conservation groups unite to seek solutions for Columbia River Basin dams” [April 17, Opinion]

As outlined in the Op-Ed, Northwest residents and business owners want to chart a new course for Lower Snake River dams to save endangered salmon.

So do our regional governors. This is abundantly clear in their response to the wholly inadequate dam management options in the Columbia River System Operations Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS).

Gov. Jay Inslee notes the plan falls short of Washington’s expectations to restore salmon and calls for an “active, collaborative, and visionary regional conversation.” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is equally clear. The proposed plan “will not meet the expectations and needs of the citizens of Oregon and the region, nor provide adequate protection for salmon and steelhead …” She adds: “This vision of the future can only be realized with leadership from and strong collaboration with the four states (Oregon, Washington, Montana and Idaho).

Govs. Inslee and Brown are both right. If we want real solutions, we must go beyond the recommendations put forth in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ DEIS. We are heartened by Govs. Inslee and Brown’s leadership and support them in forging a collaborative path forward.

Tom France, Seattle, regional executive director, National Wildlife Federation