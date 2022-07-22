Re: “Electric bikes: ‘A mixed blessing’ ” [July 12, Northwest Voices]:

I agree that Seattle needs more education, signage and enforcement on bicycle trails. However, the safety issue on bicycle trails is new bicyclists, not electric bicycles.

The last few years with COVID-19 have seen a huge increase in the number of new bicyclists who haven’t a clue as to proper cycling etiquette. Seattle is a city of hills, and I suspect that plays a part in the high percentage of new bicyclists who choose an electric bike.

There is a 40-pound difference between my 70-pound electric bike and my 30-pound mountain bike, and a 140-pound difference between my 100-pound adult daughter and my 240 pounds. An electric bike usually has a speedometer and is regulated to not exceed 20 mph. When I keep my e-bike under 15 mph on trails, I am regularly passed by bicyclists on nonelectric bikes doing over 25 mph. Which would you rather collide with, 270 pounds of me on the mountain bike going 25 mph or 170 pounds of my daughter on an e-bike going 15 mph?

Unhelmeted newbies on rental e-bikes and e-scooters are another issue, but can also be dealt with by better education and enforcement.

Rob Nielsen, Seattle