In “Former DHS chief was told to back off on cybersecurity,” taking out all the verbiage on election interference, one remaining phrase shocked me: “Russia’s continued activity … infiltrating power grids.”

Hacking power grids by any country or internal entity is a problem that cannot be overstated: no refrigeration, no light, no gas pumps, no phone chargers, no internet.

That the commander-in-chief is so concerned about his own vulnerability to charges of Russia’s involvement in his election that he is unwilling to aggressively act to protect this country is grounds for impeachment.

To trust removal of this president to the voters in 2020, when individual Democrat leaders are swooning like hormone-driven teenagers at the possibility of becoming the party’s presidential candidate, is an abdication of congressional responsibility.

Kate Bradley, Sammamish