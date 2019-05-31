The editorial “A wise investment in salmon” is quite naive. Gov. Jay Inslee is clearly making the salmon culvert funding increase, an additional sum beyond what the Legislature felt was a supportable amount, because it will look good on his presidential résumé.

Additionally, with the nation badly in need of infrastructure repairs, for the state of Washington to use unspent state Department of Transportation funds means someone in DOT isn’t doing their job, and Washington citizens will continue to suffer the consequences.

John Christensen, Edmonds