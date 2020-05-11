Re: “Seattle will permanently close 20 miles of residential streets to most vehicle traffic” [May 8, Northwest]:
Congratulations to the city of Seattle on its bold move to make 20 miles of residential streets more or less car-free. May I suggest another move in this same spirit?
Instead of programming only 75% of signaled crosswalks to automatically include a walk signal in their cycles, as the city has done in urban centers as a way to curb disease transmission, all signaled crosswalks should be programmed to assume a pedestrian is always waiting to cross. Then, the buttons should be removed, because as long as they are there, they will be pushed.
Ann McNally, Seattle
