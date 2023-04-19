Hurray for the editorial “Faith in government depends on keeping promises” [April 17, Opinion].

I was feeling hesitant about voting for Proposition 1, which would fund behavioral health services. The Times’ Project Homeless revealed the city’s poor outcomes on promises made to voters [“One year later, where do Seattle, King County homelessness promises stand?,” March 29].

We agreed to help fund homeless programs with our taxes. What happened to our money? I am totally willing to support programs with my taxes. I am not, however, willing to throw my money away.

Shirley Irene Jones, Des Moines