Re: “The Times recommends: Approve King County Proposition 1, the Crisis Care Centers Levy” [March 31, Opinion]:

The $1.25 billion-dollar behavioral health levy is flawed and should be rejected. The levy prioritizes the creation of five new regional behavioral health “crisis” care centers. Focusing on the crisis instead of prevention of the crisis is putting the cart before the horse.

The levy does not thoroughly address the underlying issues behind our behavioral health crisis, which is a lack of preventive behavioral health care services that aim to identify and address potential behavioral health concerns before they become severe. Providing early intervention and support helps individuals avoid the more costly behavioral health crisis services proposed by this levy.

Preventive services should include funding for diversion into tiered services including one-on-one counseling, group counseling, outpatient treatment, inpatient treatment, aftercare treatment, residential care, vocational training, group homes and other fully staffed residential services.

My viewpoint is based on my experience as someone who has struggled with mental illness and has experienced homelessness. I am also a former board member, advocate, educator and facilitator of support groups at a mental health nonprofit.

By first prioritizing preventive services, we can begin to dig out of this crisis. Please reject this levy and ask your lawmakers to provide one that prioritizes prevention first.

David Combs, Redmond