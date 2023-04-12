Re: “The Times recommends: Approve King County Proposition 1, the Crisis Care Centers Levy” [March 31, Opinion]:

The Proposition 1 Official Voters’ Pamphlet saddens me. The “statement in favor” offers details only regarding need. The “statement in opposition” merely gripes about taxes. Voters should instead be concerned with effectiveness.

Careful reading of the full text leaves serious doubts that this noble idea will achieve its purpose because planning — at least as revealed in the ordinance — has barely begun. There will be five centers, but information about ownership and operational control is absent. Section 4, paragraph C acknowledges staffing difficulties, but neither assesses the existing training pipeline nor proposes to enlarge its capacity. Increased wages and benefits may aid recruitment, but do not address the high burnout in this field.

Most of all, Section 7, paragraph A grants the county executive barely eight months (until Dec. 31, 2023) to submit the full implementation plan. Proposition 1 funds mustn’t be needed for this, since they’re unavailable until 2024. Effective government would better show its concern for people who need these services by completing the eight months of planning the program before expending the electorate’s goodwill to fund it.

The proposition’s high cost surely makes it a once-in-a-lifetime measure, one that deserves a clearer path to success than this ordinance offers.

David Korkowski, Seattle