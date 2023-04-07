I ask the voters of King County to please vote for Proposition 1. Kirkland has already approved a crisis care center. It’s a great start to fix this profound wrong of how we treat severe mental illness and addiction.

Some say the rise in property taxes is an unfair burden. We don’t have an income tax in this state — where do you think the money is going to come from? Doesn’t the blight and injustice of homeless camps lower the value of your property? Don’t you remember back in the ’60s when institutions were shutting down and localized crisis centers were promised? It didn’t happen. It’s a grave injustice to those suffering from an actual brain disorder.

Want to know what’s unfair? When you have an actual brain disorder and the treatment is jail, homelessness and disdain.

Barbara Courtney, Federal Way