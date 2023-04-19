Re: “Crisis Care Centers Levy: Prioritize preventive services” [April 16, Northwest Voices]:

Letter writer David Combs’ opinion that prevention is better than cure is valid. However, mental illness, like physical illness, isn’t always preventable.

How many parents know their child is contemplating suicide until it happens? When a mental crisis hits, there isn’t always a head’s up warning. These proposed Crisis Care Centers are a starting point that can be built upon to expand more services. The world isn’t perfect and these aren’t answers to it all, but they are a starting point. They need our support.

Linda Osborne, Enumclaw