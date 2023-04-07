Re: “Crisis Care Centers Levy: $1.25 billion of good medicine or bad policy?” [March 26, Opinion]:

After carefully reading Alex Fryer’s column numerous times, I have come to the conclusion that unless Proposition 1 includes and prioritizes funding for construction of involuntary stabilization centers, along with the five walk-in short stay centers, I would reluctantly have to vote no for this levy.

It was so discouraging to read that King County could not even follow through on the proposed plan the 21 behavioral health providers came up with two years ago to address our behavioral health care crisis.

Better pay for health care providers is an absolute necessity, as is the need for permanent care for those with severe mental illness.

Helena Bunker, Duvall