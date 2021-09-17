Remember when Donald Trump wanted to dismantle Obamacare without standing up a replacement? Our city “leaders” have done much the same as they oversee a massive reduction in Seattle Police staffing without having an alternative.

The result, as illustrated in Danny Westneat’s column “More fallout from how we’re defunding Seattle police backward, this time in Pioneer Square” [Sept. 15, Local News] is an untenable situation across the city, where violent street scenes can’t even elicit a police response.

What kind of “leaders” would have such contempt and disregard for our public safety? It’s the current city council, which includes two candidates in our fall election — M. Lorena González and Teresa Mosqueda. City residents should hold these electeds accountable by voting them out of office on Nov. 2. And follow that up with the recall of Kshama Sawant.

Eric English, Seattle