What can be done to support the long-haulers, those folks suffering the long-term effects of COVID-19?

I have more than one friend suffering with “COVID brain” and numerous physiological aftereffects of their illness. One of them had a long career as a registered nurse and was infected at work almost a year ago, and to this day she suffers with severe short-term memory problems and no energy. This nurse had to drop out of her Masters in Nursing program because she could no longer focus or retain the information from her classes. She fought for months for the state to recognize her occupational infection. For those months she lived on her savings. To make matters worse, she must now pay for her insurance under Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) benefits. Her life has been drastically diminished, and she is paying more out of pocket to support her diminished existence.

I have no doubt that there are tens of thousands of sufferers like her. What can our representatives do to help?

Michael Wolfe, Renton