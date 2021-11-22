Re: “Washington Sen. Doug Ericksen tests positive for COVID-19 while in El Salvador, seeks medical help from lawmakers” [Nov. 12, Local News]:

State Sen. Doug Ericksen is a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, yet when he contracted COVID in El Salvador, he begged for an IV of monoclonal antibodies to be flown down to him.

I have rheumatoid arthritis (an autoimmune disease) and depend on the life changing monoclonal antibody drug tocilizumab (Actemra) to keep my symptoms under control. The the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to tocilizumab to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Because it is now being stockpiled to treat COVID patients, there is a worldwide shortage of the drug that keeps me from becoming disabled.

People like Sen. Ericksen demand their freedom to refuse the vaccine, yet are perfectly happy to take an experimental treatment for COVID, and deny it to those who have depended on it for severe autoimmune diseases. Sen. Ericksen is the epitome of selfishness.

Karen Karpack, Bellevue