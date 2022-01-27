Unvaccinated Sarah Palin blatantly walks into a Manhattan restaurant knowing that New York requires indoor customers show proof of vaccination [“Palin COVID-19 tests delay libel trial against NY Times,” Jan. 24, Nation & World Politics]. She flouted the rules of health and decency and may have jeopardized other people’s lives as a few days later she tested positive for the virus.

Palin preaches that no COVID vaccine will enter her body, and the government should stop meddling. I, for one, welcome our government’s meddling, as it uses protocols based on science to keep us as safe as possible even though there are frequent hurdles like Palin.

JoAnne Hardt Rudo, Seattle