Re: “The quiet rage of the responsible” [Aug. 23, Opinion] by Paul Krugman is excellent. It expresses the sentiments of many of us.

Anyone who uses the excuse that they aren’t vaccinating because they want their freedom or don’t believe in vaccines is declaring to the world that their self-entitlement transcends the safety of the community in which they reside. They have no respect for the well-being of their fellow citizens or the functional integrity of their community. This is a public health issue and should not be confused with ideological issues or issues of misinformation.

The responsibility of government is to protect public health and our state leadership is doing that by mandating safety behaviors to control COVID-19. Thank you, to our state leaders for their ethical, responsible governance in contrast with the negligence exhibited in certain other state governments.

Nancy Purcell, Renton