I’m writing to urge establishments to implement “masked seating” sections — a middle ground between requiring masks for all patrons and leaving the high-riskers to fend completely for themselves. COVID-19 is still a significant risk to many, and high-risk folks deserve a chance to go to sporting events, shows and engage in community.

Having a masked seating section would give everyone the choice of whether or not to wear a mask themselves, and whether or not to expose themselves to unmasked people for the duration of the event. It wouldn’t take away anyone’s choice or opportunity, it would only add options and safety mitigations.

Having a masked seating section would likely increase revenue, as high-risk folks could go to more events. But above all, it would be a big step forward in accessibility. It’s time we acknowledge COVID isn’t going anywhere and time to adjust things so the high-risk members of our community are able to exist in it.

Susanna Garrett, Seattle