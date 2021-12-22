Re: “Insurance industry must make difficult business decisions for the unvaccinated” [Dec. 6, Opinion]:

Sheldon H. Jacobson’s last paragraph says that if insurance carriers were to charge extra for non-vaccinated persons, the decision would be neither moral, ethical or political, only sound business.

Are we supposed to accept the premise that sound business decisions have no moral, ethical or political components? If that is the case, then “sound business decisions” are divorced from the fabric that binds us together, and if business decisions are based on moral, ethical or political foundations, then they are unsound. Right?

Frank Mitchell, Seattle