As we learn more about the implications of COVID-19, I am asking the governor and state health officials for a timeline on when all the residents and staff of our state’s assisted living communities will be tested.

This group of citizens and their caregivers has been identified as high risk since early in the coronavirus spread in February. The very sad news of many deaths at Kirkland’s Life Care Center should have been a call to action.

My 90-year-old mother, 92-year-old father and thousands of other elderly citizens are confined to their small rooms with limited or no access to the outdoors or even the common areas of their communities. We’re releasing criminals from prisons while imprisoning the greatest generation. After two months of pacing around their rooms and apartments trying to stay active, it’s time to free up our senior citizens.

Mark Wehrle, Kirkland