Re: “In COVID-slammed Idaho, schools risk buckling hospitals” [Sept. 9, Nation]: The article outlined Idaho’s hospitals being overrun with COVID patients. The same story is happening in different states over and over as the virus continues to spread through the unvaccinated. While it won’t be implemented, there is one obvious solution.

If you are unvaccinated by choice and not from an underlying condition, your decision should include being turned away from the hospital if beds are unavailable, and being discharged — regardless of your condition — if your space is needed for someone else in need. It is not fair to the medical professionals who are exhausted and overworked, and it is not fair to people with medical needs who cannot receive care because hospitals are filled with unvaccinated COVID patients.

Kevin Rochlin, Seattle