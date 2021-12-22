Let us all give a gift of gratitude to our health care caregivers who are always there when the worst befalls us. But in addition to words recognizing their heroism, let us give the gift that matters most to them and for all of us.

Let us all do the things we now know how to do to stop this virus at last.

Lets give them the gift of a well-deserved rest, safe with their families, to heal the heartaches of what they have witnessed.

Let us follow their everlasting example of caring about and for each other without political divisiveness, as they have so ably demonstrated by taking care of everyone these long two years.

Chris Wagner, Seattle