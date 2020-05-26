America has always been known as a land of opportunity where anyone, regardless of race or creed, through hard work and ingenuity can gain economic freedom. This is not true today if you are a small-business owner.

I am not advocating doing away with COVID-19 precautions. What I would like someone to explain to me is: Why is it safe for me to buy furniture at Costco and not at my local furniture store? The examples are endless: I can buy toys at Target, flowers at Safeway, and clothes at Fred Meyer. If buying a nonessential item in a store is unsafe, shouldn’t the stores that are allowed to be open be prohibited from selling these items?

It is time for government to support and enable small businesses to open in a safe way.

Tom Gibbons, Everett