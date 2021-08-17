I must say, I am dumbfounded by the decision to re-open schools this fall, when children under the age of 12 are not vaccinated.

My granddaughters, all between the ages of 4 and 11, are not even being offered the option of online classes now, as if COVID-19 is over.

We have already seen that the new Delta variant is infecting more children than the original virus and there is no vaccination available.

I thought our state was following the science; what changed? Have we decided our children can be put at risk, because of politics?

My granddaughters’ school districts are not even offering a virtual classroom. I am angry about this.

Jack Peeler, Renton