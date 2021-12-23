Seth S. Leopold’s opinion piece on poorly vetted science that gets published as absolute fact brought to mind undercooked reporting of COVID-19 “news” [“The dangers of undercooked science and a hungry public,” Nov. 19, Opinion]:

Some friends are fully emboldened after getting booster shots. They have been to packed movie theaters and restaurants, without wearing masks, in a major metropolitan city. Why, I asked? “We have full immunity again!” Really? I haven’t heard or read that anywhere. “Well, you are looking at the wrong data!” I don’t think so, but I will check. I combed websites: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins, Harvard, National Institutes of Health, WebMD, etc. All precisely mention getting the booster but no or not much mention on protections given.

Overall, protections mentioned are the same as before: less severe illness, probably no hospitalization and avoidance of death. Sources get vague about preventing infection and transmission, saying “we believe” there are high booster antibodies until they wane, which has been at about four to eight weeks. “Clinical trial data show a booster shot … ‘may’ result in increased effectiveness compared to primary vaccination,” per CDC website. Sounds like they don’t know. Suggest staying masked until we have hard, proven facts instead of “may” and “we believe.”

Sandra F. Martin, Seattle