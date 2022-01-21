Re: “My colleagues and my hospital are in crisis” [Jan. 15, Opinion]:

I am thankful for the heartfelt words of Dr. Dennis Goulet, who speaks for the majority of physicians in Washington. We are tired! It is exhausting seeing so many sick patients, and yet still having the conversation about why the vaccine is a good choice or why I want your mask pulled up over your nose or that I’m really sorry you can’t have more family support in your delivery room.

It’s also distressing to see so many of my fellow physicians, nurses and staff getting sick. We all knew we took risks being exposed to infectious diseases when we went into medicine, but now it’s an everyday fear.

We can only hope more people read Dr. Goulet’s words and do everything they can to stay healthy during this crisis. Stay masked and get vaxed.

Judy Kimelman, M.D., Mercer Island