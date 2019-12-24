We sit in our comfortable living rooms or dens, watching TV. We read the sports pages and enjoy drinking and partying at tailgate parties. We overeat and try to lose weight by buying Weight Watchers subscriptions and enrolling in well-equipped gyms. We drive our gas-guzzling SUVs from one store to another to shop. We love to call, text and search on our smartphones. Wow. What a hard life we have.

In the meantime, our country, supported by our tax dollars, has rounded up nearly 70,000 children separated from their families at the southern border and confined them to cages. Our military might has supplied weapons and military hardware to the country that, in a retaliatory strike against Hamas, just killed at least 34 Palestinians, including 16 civilians. We ignore our fellow citizens who are homeless — don’t let them sit or lie on the pavement because it is bad for business. And by the way, Australia is burning.

Ho-hum … Let’s turn the channel and complain that our Amazon order hasn’t yet arrived.

Nancy Street, Cheney