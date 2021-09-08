Re: “Corporate America Lobbies for Climate Disaster” [Sept. 6, Opinion]:

Corporations are lobbying to block a $3.5 trillion package to limit their already low taxes.

These corporations and compliant legislators (Democrat and Republican) must be “named and shamed,” as columnist Paul Krugman states. These corporations and legislators will live in infamy if they refuse to support this $3.5 trillion bill to protect our children from worsening climate disasters.

And as The Seattle Times editorial board recently editorialized, “with the world running out of time, there is no room for half measures.”

James W. Little, Seattle, MD