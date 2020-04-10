Re: “ ‘Essential’ but unwanted: Coronavirus reveals another American double standard” [April 3, Northwest]:

The double standard noted by Danny Westneat in his column about undocumented workers is that fieldworkers were maligned but now the Department of Homeland Security has classified them as a critical national resource.

I believe that the workers are critical, but I don’t see a double standard, I see maligned critical workers. Undocumented fieldworkers cannot benefit from increases in demand for their labor because the Department of Homeland Security requires them to be invisible.

In the past, being a maligned fieldworker meant being invisible and accepting a poverty-level wage Now it means doing the same with a risk of being infected with coronavirus.

Undocumented workers are still invisible. They have simply been relabeled by a government that has no intention of sending them the relief checks that Americans will get, and no intention of returning their contributions to the Social Security fund. In their case, the critical natural resource is food, not them.

Michael Schmidt, Kingston