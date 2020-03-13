Limiting the spread of coronavirus requires knowing who is affected. A simple, effective and safe way to test can vastly improve the knowledge of the spread of the virus, limit its scope, save lives and reduce the economic impact.

As I discovered firsthand, even elderly who have all the typical coronavirus symptoms have not been tested because of lack of tests and because health officials fear having affected persons entering their clinics. A simple solution can quickly accelerate needed testing: drive-through and walk-up windows, and mobile testing vans.

Drive-through and walk-up services serve coffee, fast food and banking; mobile food trucks serve fast food. So why not test for coronavirus? South Korea has drive-through testing.

There’s no risk of touching and thus contaminating surfaces. All that’s needed is a drive-through or walk-through window and a health care worker in protective gear to administer the test. A mobile testing van could visit apartment complexes and shopping centers to test less mobile people.

Barbara A. Coe, Ph.D., Bellingham