While the world fights the indiscriminate coronavirus in every region of the globe, we should take pause and revel in what is happening — the virus has united us. We now have a common enemy. The unseen enemy is not the hacker behind the internet but one that transcends the medical, demographic and political spectrums.

Though we cannot all literally lend a hand, we can work with and support one another. Give praise to medical staff, political leaders and emergency responders. Applaud those who are socially distancing. Spread love, not fear.

We are all a part of history now, like it or not. How we unite will be a matter of history.

Michael “Smit” Smith, Woodinville