My wife and I were at a chocolate shop in downtown Seattle on Friday, doing what we could to help a local business stay afloat. I watched a car pull up in the rain, the driver and passenger struggle to figure out the parking meter, and then pull away as they were getting drenched.

Why in this time of crisis and with all of us suffering will the city not eliminate parking fees for cars for the next 60 days? Our local businesses need all the help they can right now, and this would be just one easy way for the city to support them.

Jim Kruse, Seattle