Why isn’t King County actively considering property-tax relief? There have been massive economic disruptions due to the coronavirus. Stay-at-home orders from the governor obviously prevent folks from earning the money to pay the tax. Also, the Seattle School District is not delivering the service that is funded by the tax, putting double and even triple burden on working-parent property owners.

To continue to send out tax statements to property owners on a “business as usual” basis is not acceptable — supervisors are drawing salary, and they need to at the very least debate a delay measure and provide notification/guidance on the county website on the outlook to property owners.

People don’t know if they will have any cash in their bank accounts in the coming months. Where is the leadership? It is a crisis, and the county needs to be fighting tooth and nail to keep residents from losing their homes.

Ben Davis, Seattle