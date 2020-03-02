“When we are afraid we ought not to occupy ourselves with endeavoring to prove that there is no danger, but in strengthening ourselves to go on in spite of the danger.” — Mark Rutherford, British writer

Today, the doctors, nurses and staff of several Seattle hospitals go to work where there are patients with a new and dangerous virus. They are taking a real risk. We hope that spread will be minimal and the risk low. But there is much we do not know. This fight could become more difficult before it gets any easier.

Hats off to you, those who get up and march into a familiar place, not knowing what you will find, what will be the result. May God give you peace as you face your daily tasks. Your work is important. Your work is lifesaving. Thank you for your courage and for your service.

Paul Bunge, Olympia