As schools in Washington prepare to close their doors and people are trying to figure out how they will make it to work without child care or how their businesses will survive, we need to try to remember the reason behind all of this hardship.

I, like many, underestimated this virus and its impact on our global economy and local systems. I overestimated our health-care system and local government’s capacity to properly manage an emerging pandemic. Health-care providers in countries like Italy have been overwhelmed, choosing who lives and dies because of scarcity of resources. If we do not practice social distancing, good hand washing, staying home when sick and become flexible in our routines, we will be no better off.

In this time of uncertainty, stress and fear, please give grace. Check on family and friends. Pool resources. We are all facing hardships, however, some families may lose their livelihoods. These interruptions to our way of life are science-based and essential to lowering the viral impact. It might seem like we are abandoning the social patterns that keep us together, but we are all enduring this to protect each other and our community in the long run.

Jacqueline Borchardt, Brier