The coronavirus hit the United States with incredible speed and ferocity. With more than 1 million positive cases and more than 70,000 deaths, it caught all of us in the medical community by surprise, even those of us who trained for such “special pathogens.”

At Harborview Medical Center, we have been preparing for such threats as Ebola, MERS and other infectious diseases. But the coronavirus somehow demonstrated our preparations inadequate.

The University of Washington just this week put into place a requirement of universal masking for all health-care workers, staff and visitors. Other health-care facilities have already made this decision as well. There is finally enough of a supply of masks to do this.

It is time for everyone in Seattle to wear a mask when unable to maintain the social distance of at least six feet. Wearing a mask is a way to protect others, as well as protecting yourself. Hand hygiene, coupled with masking, should be now required in all businesses where social distancing is not practical. It is a sign of respect, a sign that we are concerned for each other, a sign that we need to deny the coronavirus the upper hand in this public-health fight.

Matthew Cazier, Seattle, RN, BSN, CCRN Harborview Medical Center