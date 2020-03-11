I am a practicing physician who has served the Puget Sound region for more than 20 years.

As of last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control expanded COVID-19 testing, allowing health-care providers to test at our discretion. Before the decision, the CDC restricted testing in symptomatic patients only of they were able to identify a COVID-19 infected contact.

This made no sense from a clinical standpoint and even less as an infection-control model. Knowledge of exposure should never be used to deny testing for patients who show cardinal signs of an infectious process.

If Jane has flulike symptoms and lives in a house with Jack who had a positive Influenza A test, the likelihood of Jane having Influenza A is high. I might choose to not test Jane as the likelihood of Influenza A is high. I could have Jane stay home if she were in no danger. I could also choose to treat empirically with an antiviral. If Jane had no known exposure to a subject with Influenza A, she would be tested.

Health-care providers cannot allow the CDC or any other government agency to force us to make baseless decisions regarding our patients’ care. This should never happen again.

Ruth Freeman, M.D., Bothell