While enduring shelter in place isolation, counting the good things life offers some needed perspective.

This reader has an even greater appreciation for the amount of baggage that goes with the modern lifestyle. The car; the groceries; the procession of stuff that used to come in the Amazon box now coming in a slow drip. The piggy bank is bulging. And I can’t claim that any quality is lost.

On the heavy end is a firmer grip on the important things. Real friends, hummingbirds in spring rapture, hobbies from before the pandemic that are still accessible under its shadow — these are keepers.

Art James, Port Ludlow