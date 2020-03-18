In an effort to help our communities’ small-business owners get through the coming weeks of low to no customers, I think it would be helpful for folks to buy gift certificates from those businesses that we’d normally patronize. That way, we can both eventually continue with our original plans – though on a postponed schedule – but more importantly supply an income stream for these businesses during this low-to-no customer period.
Hopefully this will help some during some very lean times ahead.
Jeff Waddington, Tumwater
