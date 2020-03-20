With the advent of COVID-19, this is a challenging time for our community, and it is very encouraging to see our city and state leaders and local companies come together to come up with quick, creative plans to help our community.

Consequently, it is somewhat surprising that as we dismiss about 50,000 Seattle Public School students from school, there is no contingency plan for students to be able to continue their education online.

Even in the absence of the current public-health crisis, every student should have access to an internet connection and a laptop computer. I had assumed this was the case.

According to the Seattle.gov website, home internet service is available for low-income residents in Seattle for $10 a month, and laptops can be purchased for $109. And now Comcast is offering free internet for 60 days to low income residents.

SPS could partner with the city and Comcast to automatically provide this service to families that have already qualified for the free lunch program.

This is about as basic an equity issue as you can get.

Deirdre McDonagh, Seattle