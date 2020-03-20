My family and I commend the first responders who are out there on Seattle’s front lines fighting to save lives. We thank them for their service, their sweat and their solidarity. We ask that Mayor Durkan please respect these individuals and eliminate the mundane and unnecessary tasks some of our city employees are tasked with.

Yesterday, I had to leave my home to pick up medication at the local Walgreens on Second Avenue. I walked with purpose as I desired to distance myself from others. However, I stopped when I noticed a city parking enforcer writing parking tickets. I was appalled that the officer was not wearing gloves, or using any form of protective equipment, and was likely putting their health and others at risk. This was all for a parking ticket when half the stalls were empty as it is.

William A. Campbell, Seattle