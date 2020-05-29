Re: “Could the coronavirus reset society?” [May 20, Northwest]: This piece is a master class in articulating the complexities we face. In highlighting government, the arts, technology, inequity, business, health and race, the author demonstrated how it’s all interconnected.

As a teacher, I faced these complexities when motivating students to give and be their best. I search for answers to big problems by listening, trying to understand other perspectives, and figuring out how I can be involved in solutions.

My own politics seem personal compared to my drive to help our country depolarize, unite around shared values, and act on the mass injustices of our collective history and current, multifaceted situation. As a millennial concerned about climate change, I learned there is no silver bullet that can fix the past, present or future.

Rachael Foe, Seattle