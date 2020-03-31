Re: “Stepping Up: Coming out of retirement during coronavirus pandemic, a Seattle nurse finds purpose” [March 29, Northwest]:

As a third-generation registered nurse married to a second-generation RN, with a combined experience of 80-plus years, we remember taking care of those with HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B/C and Legionnaires’ disease. Then there are the nurses who took care of those with SARS, MERS and Ebola. Additionally, I have a mother-in-law who was in the Army Nurse Corps during World War II, stationed in the Philippines. And then there is the day-to-day nursing care of the ill and injured.

It is what we do, combined with the other members of the health-care community.

Mike McMahon RN, BSN, Lake Forest Park

Share acts of kindness: Are friends dropping off groceries or checking in regularly via video chats? Have your neighbors joined the teddy-bears-in-the-window scavenger hunt? Share your experiences, not exceeding 200 words and including your full name, address, telephone number for verification and “Acts of kindness” in the subject line, at letters@seattletimes.com