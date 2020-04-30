Re: “Costco to require masks for shoppers to protect against coronavirus” [April 29, Business]:

I am tired of walking into a grocery store or drugstore and seeing young adults with no masks on. I shouldn’t have to risk my life for a prescription, or for a quart of milk. We risk the lives of the workers who make it possible to get our groceries and essential needs when we can’t do such a simple thing as put on a mask before we walk inside.

Come on, owners of stores, new policy: No mask? No service.

Duane Wilkerson, Seattle