Re: “Wear a mask for you and your neighbor” [May 5, Opinion]:

We need to establish a new etiquette for hiking our wonderful trails this summer.

Tuesday was the first day that some outdoor areas reopened, so I decided to hike. The trail was full of young people, none wearing masks. As an elderly solo hiker, I wore a mask but noted that others were oblivious to the need to maintain social distance on the trail. I found myself having to scramble off-trail frequently just to keep six-feet separation.

I hope younger hikers will think about helping older outdoor recreationists, who might have a hard time balancing on an overhanging rock just to give them some space.

Kathleen Braden, Seattle