Re: “Wear a mask for you and your neighbor” [May 5, Opinion]:
We need to establish a new etiquette for hiking our wonderful trails this summer.
Tuesday was the first day that some outdoor areas reopened, so I decided to hike. The trail was full of young people, none wearing masks. As an elderly solo hiker, I wore a mask but noted that others were oblivious to the need to maintain social distance on the trail. I found myself having to scramble off-trail frequently just to keep six-feet separation.
I hope younger hikers will think about helping older outdoor recreationists, who might have a hard time balancing on an overhanging rock just to give them some space.
Kathleen Braden, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.