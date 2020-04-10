Each day, as the horror of this pandemic unfolds, I grow ever more fearful for my sister, who is a respiratory therapist working the night shift at Harborview Medical Center.

Respiratory therapists are unsung heroes in this pandemic. It falls to them to prepare patients for intubation, and manage the ventilator and other airway devices when patients can’t breathe on their own. In the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s almost everyone in the hospital. They also help patients off the ventilator — either to breathing on their own or the worst-case scenario. And while her profession doesn’t have the accolades and history of the nursing department, this crisis has brought their value clearly into view.

I don’t wish this illness on anyone — myself included. But if I get it, as unrealistic as this is because I’m snowbirding in California, I hope it is her face I see at Harborview. She would move heaven and earth to save me, and anyone else lucky enough to be in her care. I can’t afford to lose her, and neither can you.

Victoria Likes, Seattle