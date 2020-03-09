I practice family medicine in King County and have found media coverage of the coronavirus outbreak to be invaluable in the last week. However, much of the accompanying images are incongruent with the great public-health messages disseminated.

While seeing crowded public places full of masked patrons is evocative, we believe that wearing masks in the general public is not actually effective in preventing the spread of illness. Publishing images of masked citizens normalizes and propagates the erroneous notion that masks are the best way to protect oneself. It’s a lost opportunity to demonstrate more accurate, helpful practices.

I’d like to see some more images of people cheerfully “elbow bumping” instead of handshaking or, better yet, waving at each other from a hygienic 6-foot distance. Let’s also see more demonstrations of excellent hand-washing and coughing into elbows.

Gretchen Mjelde, M.D., Maple Valley