The nation is in grief. Our world has changed in the blink of an eye. We have all been casualties of the shock and awe of the enemy’s attack. We need to send a signal to our people and to the world that we see the danger and provide leadership to survive and then thrive again. The way to send this message universally is to lower the flag to half-mast.

This symbolic action first acknowledges our loss and the degree of damage to our people. We need to stop and mourn with each step forward we take to stop the enemy, and provide the time in the future to address our acute and collective post traumatic stress.

Lowering the flag to half-mast will be a visual signal to remind us of our purpose to protect and defend each other. It will remind us to wash our hands, wear a mask, keep our distance, be kinder, and look for ways to be of service to others without hesitation or prejudice.

We should raise the flag again when we stop the enemy with a weapon to win the war, a vaccine or cure. Seeing the flag halfway to the top will remind us how far we have to go to raise our country back to where we were and how we are all in this together.

Skip Dreps, Burien, veterans representative, Northwest Chapter Paralyzed Veterans of America